Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. 26,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DLH by 94.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in DLH in the second quarter worth $599,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in DLH by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DLH by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

