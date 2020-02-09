Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 38.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 490.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.