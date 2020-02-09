Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $21.22. 655,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.10. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

