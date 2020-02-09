Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £114 in Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Joseph Murphy bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £114 ($149.96).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Capita PLC has a one year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.50.

Get Capita alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Capita to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.13 ($2.20).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.