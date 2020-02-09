Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.00. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 4,384,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.