Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE CVNA opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Carvana has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,088,837.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carvana by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

