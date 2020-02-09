Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,209. Catalent has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

