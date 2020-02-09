Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.49-0.51 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

CDR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 656,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $245.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

