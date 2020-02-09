Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ CBMG opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 3.05. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

