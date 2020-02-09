CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.65. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 3,623,700 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMIG in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.04.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

