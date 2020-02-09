Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,229,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,899 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cenovus Energy worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,641 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,501,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 901,500 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $6,611,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $16.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

CVE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.93. 3,008,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

