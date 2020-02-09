Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.16 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Centene by 958.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 107.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $20,878,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

