Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CERN. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.71.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. Cerner has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $52,774,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 224,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

