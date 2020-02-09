CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.87.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 97,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in CF Industries by 1,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 201,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in CF Industries by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 62,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,342. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

