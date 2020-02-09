Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 94,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.06. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

