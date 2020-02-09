China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) versus Hailiang Education Group (NYSE:HLG) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and Hailiang Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $166.61 million 2.17 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group $218.36 million 8.58 $42.99 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Online Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Online Education Group and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.17%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -17.61% N/A -21.71% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats China Online Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

