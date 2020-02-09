China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 44.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,348,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 327,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,115. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

