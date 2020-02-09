Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $925.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $900.00 to $925.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $862.61.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $578.61 and a 1 year high of $893.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $859.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $818.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

