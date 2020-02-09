Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Analysts expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to report $7.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $33.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.27 billion to $34.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $34.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE CB traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $162.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

