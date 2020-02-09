Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period.

CHUY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,253. The firm has a market cap of $416.36 million, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

