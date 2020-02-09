Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.35 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.89.

CI traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.92. 2,045,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

