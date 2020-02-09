Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CI. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.89.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.95. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cigna by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.