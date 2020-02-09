Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

