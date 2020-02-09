Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 306.50 ($4.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on CINE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Camela Galano acquired 10,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Insiders purchased a total of 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,486,083 in the last quarter.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 183 ($2.41). 5,157,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.90 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

