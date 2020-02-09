Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

NYSE C opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

