Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

