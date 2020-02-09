Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.93. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Clearsign Combustion worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

