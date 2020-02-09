CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEO. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEO opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.05. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $139.77 and a 52 week high of $193.66. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have commented on CEO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

