COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.45

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.11. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 22,611 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

