Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $68.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.06.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 488,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $296,753,000 after acquiring an additional 311,040 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 67,187 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 7,927,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

