Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

