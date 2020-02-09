Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,571. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

