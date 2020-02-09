Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

