Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.18-3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.75-4.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.27.

COLM stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. 1,846,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $105,730,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

