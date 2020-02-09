Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. 14,104,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

