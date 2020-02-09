Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.35. Community Financial Cor has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Financial Cor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. bought 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli bought 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,145.13. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.