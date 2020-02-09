Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Up 3.8%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Conic Metals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30.

Conic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. Conic Metals Corp.

