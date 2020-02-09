ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,081,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,372. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

