ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 161.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of COP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,081,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

