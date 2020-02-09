Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $275,467.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.20 or 0.05811030 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.