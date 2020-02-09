CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $8.56 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

