CoreCommodity Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hess by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hess by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $74.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $23,086,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

