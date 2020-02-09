CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.20 for the period. CoreSite Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.11.

NYSE COR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 740,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,915. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

