Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

