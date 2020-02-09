Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

