Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nike by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Nike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.44 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

