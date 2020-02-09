Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 915,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $29,999.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,724.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.