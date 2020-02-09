Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

COTY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. Coty has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $50,595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Coty by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,486 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $4,306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coty by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 353,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Coty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

