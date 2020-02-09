COVA (COVA) Trading 74.4% Higher Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 74.4% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1.81 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

