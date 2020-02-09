Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

CVIA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 523,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Covia has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. Covia’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Covia by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Covia by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

